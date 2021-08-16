Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone data mine reveals potential gameplay details

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone details may have leaked out early thanks to data mining efforts, pointing to a mode that will be an entirely new kind of Battlefield experience.

Battlefield series data miner temporyal shared an extensive set of details about the new mode on their Twitter account. While Hazard Zone was revealed as part of Battlefield 2042's big announcement, the details of what the mode will actually be about have remained scarce - even after EA and DICE went in-depth on Battlefield Portal , the third main experience for Battlefield 2042 players.

Hazard Zone seems to be indeed a mix between Escape from Tarkov & Hunt Showdown.The 🚀 "Orbital" map in #Battlefield 2042 has built-in support for this game mode. Other known locations can't be verified without additional data. No sign of a Hazard Zone exclusive map available. pic.twitter.com/C1imZe2HdiAugust 13, 2021 See more

Before going into any more detail on the alleged leaks, it's important to note that all of this information is unverified and unofficial. Even if it's all 100% true, some (or all) of the details may change by the time EA and DICE are prepared to officially reveal Hazard Zone.

With that said, the top-level view of Hazard Zone from this data mine paints it as a mix of Escape from Tarkov and Hunt: Showdown. Players drop onto maps - apparently Orbital, the map with a satellite launch and huge tropical storms will be supported - then search for intel around the map in data drives and crashed satellites.

Here is a list of twelve Tactical Upgrades for your soldiers in #Battlefield Hazard Zone. More ammo or extra respawn? Additional storage or faster healing?Keep in mind that this is all work in progress and some things might never see the light of day.Hope you had some fun 😀 pic.twitter.com/N7WDGm1hW7August 13, 2021 See more

Aside from intel, the maps will include points of interest to let you refill your ammo or uplinks to summon a robo-dog or ATV. Tactical upgrades will let you enhance your soldier, with one in particular letting you mitigate equipment lost in the field via Loadout Insurance. On top of other players, you'll contend with NPC threats that may be able to summon their own reinforcements, and taking down special AI bosses will likely help you complete additional objectives and earn more gear.

Your final objective in Hazard Zone will be to extract via helicopter. To do so, you'll need to claim and activate an extraction zone on the map, then make sure you make it on board in time before they leave without you. Again, none of these details should be treated as gospel yet, but they do paint an exciting picture of a very different kind of Battlefield action.