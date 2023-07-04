BattleBit Remastered players all want their squad leader to start putting that dang rally point down

BattleBit Remastered players want the same thing – for their squad leader to use those rally points.

The low-poly FPS is currently dominating Steam, partly due to its ability to host chaotic, 254-strong player matches. While games are busy, a few things are in play to bring some sense of order. BattleBit Remastered splits players into squads, electing one of them as the leader. Directing everyone isn't always doable through voice chat, so you'll want to ping objectives and perform actions exclusive to your role.

One of the handier ones is placing a rally point, which allows your squad to spawn closer to an objective after death than they would if they went all the way back to home base. Well, that's how it's supposed to work. Looking to social media and the forums, you're seldom far from seeing someone vent their frustration over a lack of rally point action.

"I play Japan servers primarily, but I bet it's a universal frustration, having a squad leader that doesn't know or simply doesn't make rally points," one player writes in a popular Reddit post. "In 127v127, it's normal to not even see a rally point dropped and it is frustrating."

"At this point, I'd love to have a reminder specific to squad leads that show up on their screen to make a Rally Point if they've not made one and there's none present for their squad, but they have enough squad points to make one, so much time and games lost since there's no reliable point to respawn."

The frequent posts have sparked responses over clarity. Most players don't know they hold the leadership position unless they try pinging something or checking the in-game menu to see themselves at the top of the list.

Alongside better visual indicators of who the leader is, players have also suggested the developer includes a pro tip on loading screens to communicate the importance of rally points better. There's also been the occasional shout to incentivise placing a rally point with a points reward, which can then be used to buy another buildable item like a barrier.

Teething issues aside, BattleBit Remastered is enjoying a surge in popularity since entering Early Access on Steam. It makes the odd issue like this inevitable, though it equally means the dev team isn't short of feedback needed to improve its game.

BattleBit Remastered dev pledges more anti-cheat tools after suffering multiple dedicated DDoS attacks.