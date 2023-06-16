Steam’s latest hit is a low-poly Call of Duty and Lego mashup that supports 254-player servers

Low-poly massive multiplayer FPS BattleBit Remastered has launched on Steam in Early Access, and It will be a hit if the largely positive reviews are anything to go by.

With a "near-fully destructible map" to blow to pieces along with 253 fellow server members - yes, you read that number correctly - it's been understandably compared to a Lego version of Activision's flagship series Call of Duty. That's over 100 more live players per server than the likes of Warzone 2. That might sound like a chaotic free for all, but the four-person developer team has been praised for how slick its gameplay experience feels compared to the bigger names in FPS.

It was released on June 15 via Steam, taking less than 24 hours for positive reviews to pour in. According to a SteamDB chart, BattleBit Remastered boasts a 91.34% positive review score out of its near-3,000 reviews so far.

One user points out how impressive it is that a four-man developer team managed to put the game out in just seven years, no mean feat for an indie game of this size. "Hey DICE and Battlefield," they end the review, "This is how you do it."

"[Four] people made a better game than the majority of the big publishers, that's a yikes," says another Steam user, going on to point out BattleBit Remastered as proof that gameplay over graphics is what's important. Other viewers praise the game's proximity voice comms, day and night cycle, map variety, and, of course, the blocky vehicles you get to ride around in.

BattleBit has been launched for PC only, currently being sold on Steam at £12.79 / US$16.35 a pop.

Check out some of the best FPS games to try next, from Dusk to PUBG