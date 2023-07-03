BattleBit Remastered dev pledges more anti-cheat tools after suffering multiple dedicated DDoS attacks

It's been an exciting two weeks for low-poly FPS BattleBit Remastered in both good ways and bad. Having launched in Early Access on June 15, the game is currently sitting pretty at number three in Steam's top seller charts in the US, just behind free-to-play shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Steam Deck, which is currently 20% off in Steam's Summer Sale. That's not bad going for a four-person development team.

Unfortunately, the game suffered several DDoS attacks in its first couple of weeks, which the developer addresses in a blog post on Steam. In the first week, BattleBit Remastered was hit with "a significant number of DDOS attacks", sometimes lasting all day, but thanks to some clever forward planning on the part of its creator, "no major issues arose".

Then on week two, the same group of hackers discovered a weak point in the firewall and began attacking whatever servers they wished. "They also started DDOSing servers that Content Creators were in to inflict as much damage to BattleBit's reputation as possible," the developer says. "As a result of these attacks on our game servers, our server scheduling system also malfunctioned (e.g., 900 people waiting in queue, etc.), which significantly affected our development."

With the firewall now fixed, the team is looking to the future and says it plans to clamp down on cheating in BattleBit Remastered by hiring a team that specialises in detecting cheats and weeding out those unscrupulous individuals who want to ruin the experience for everyone. Fans can also expect to see new weapons, gadgets, maps and remakes of existing maps as well as additional game modes and quality-of-life improvements.

"We could not be more grateful for the overwhelming reception that BattleBit Remastered has received," said the developer. "Early Access is just the beginning, with your help we'll continue to improve, expand and polish the experience that you have in front of you today."

