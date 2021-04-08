Watch the first Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One trailer

The first trailer for the feature-length animated film Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, based on the seminal '90s comic book limited series by writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale has dropped.

Directed by Chris Palmer from a screenplay by Tim Sheridan, the Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment film launches on Blu-Ray and digital June 22 and will be accompanied by the latest DC Showcase animated short, this time based on the World War II-era The Losers.

"Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One begins as a brutal murder on Halloween prompts Gotham's young vigilante, the Batman, to form a pact with the city's only two uncorrupt lawmen (police captain James Gordon and District attorney Harvey Dent) in order to take down the Roman, head of the notorious and powerful Falcone crime family," reads the description.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Animation / DC)

"But when more deaths occur on Thanksgiving and Christmas, it becomes clear that, instead of ordinary gang violence, they're also dealing with a serial killer – the identity of whom, with each conflicting clue, grows harder to discern. Few cases have ever tested the wits of the World’s Greatest Detective like the mystery behind the Holiday Killer."

Supernatural's Jensen Ackles, who voiced Red Hood/Jason Todd in 2010's Batman Under the Red Hood, stars as Batman/Bruce Wayne. The late Naya Rivera (Glee), who passed away in 2020, voiced Catwoman/Selina Kyle, and Josh Duhamel (Transformers) voices Harvey Dent.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two is expected in 2022.

Check out the trailer below and here for more Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One voice cast news.

Batman: The Long Halloween is of course one of the greatest Batman stories of all time. Check out what other stories made Newsarama's list of the top 10.