Popular

"Basically, Captain America: Civil War times 20" – Here are first (spoiler-free) reactions from the Avengers: Infinity War premiere

By

Thoughts on Thanos, funny moments, and whether we’re ready for this...

A handful of lucky, lucky souls managed to mingle with the stars of the MCU and be among the very first in the world to watch Avengers: Infinity War in Los Angeles last night. Thankfully, they’ve all been on their very best social media behaviour and haven’t revealed anything too scandalous or spoiler-y. If you want to go in completely blind, feel free to look away now. If you want your appetite to be whetted even further – what are you waiting for? Scroll, scroll, scroll!

The verdict is out on Thanos

The Mad Titan could’ve been a big purple grape with CGI face and no menace. Marvel has an awkward history with computer-generated villains – just look at how they wasted Christopher Eccleston! - but it looks like that’s very much not the case. Phew.

Humour is on-point

While you might have expected Infinity War to be all doom and gloom, it still manages to bring the belly laughs, as can be expected from a movie featuring Tony Stark, Star-Lord, and a Thor that’s finally found his funny bone.

Big battles are a-coming

That was to be expected. I don’t think we realise just how big it would get, though. Is there enough film in the world to capture all of the Avengers in one place?

A few (minor) complaints

Again, if you don’t want to know anything or have any preconceived notions going into the movie (perfectly understandable!) then this is probably the point where you’re going to want to turn away.

But, mostly, we're just not ready

My heart is pumping, my pulse is pounding; I’m not ready, either. Hold me.

Need to cram in one last bit of prep before seeing Infinity War? Here's our definitive guide to the Infinity Stones in the MCU.

Bradley Russell

GamesRadar+'s entertainment news writer. Lover of all things Nintendo, in a tortured love/hate relationship with Crystal Palace and also possesses an unhealthy knowledge of The Simpsons (which is of no use at parties).