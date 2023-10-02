Daniel Kaluuya's Barney movie won't actually be that weird apparently, despite everything said about it so far

A24-type. Surrealistic. Millennial angst. All terms used to describe Mattel's upcoming Barney movie, which is set to be live-action and star Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya – so it’s hardly surprising we've all been confused as to what the heck this movie is going to be in recent months. Well, turns out, it's not actually going to be that weird…

"It's too early to be specific, but I can tell you we are taking a fresh approach that will be fun, entertaining, and culturally oriented. It will not be an odd movie," the toy company's CEO Ynon Kreiz recently told Semafor , assuring those who have convinced themselves it'll be a mind-bending horror or something.

Following on from Barbie, Kreiz said Barney is set to be "part of a holistic strategy, a multi-year strategy, to capture value from our intellectual property." Other Mattel films in development are geared up to center the likes of Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, and Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em robots.

When the Barney movie was first announced, Kaluuya teased a nostalgia-steeped outing, that’d explore a young adult’s disappointment when he realizes that the purple dinosaur’s positive outlook and "I love you" mantra isn’t entirely accurate.

Earlier this year, Mattel Films executive Kevin McKeon told The New Yorker : “We’re leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids. It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney – just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”

