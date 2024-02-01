Margot Robbie has classy response to Barbie Oscars 'snub': "There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed"

Margot Robbie has addressed the Barbie Oscars 'snub' following an outpouring of anger and support on Robbie and director Greta Gerwig's behalf.

Robbie was not nominated for Best Actress and Gerwig missed a Best Director nomination – but Robbie is nominated in her capacity as a producer, since the film received a Best Picture nod, and Gerwig is nominated as a co-writer with Noah Baumbach for Best Adapted Screenplay.

"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed," Robbie told a SAG panel (H/T TheWrap).

"Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is," said Robbie. "But it's been an incredible year for all the films."

She added that she's "beyond ecstatic that we've got eight Academy Award nominations, it's so wild."

America Ferrera is up for Best Supporting Actress and Ryan Gosling is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for their roles in Barbie – Gosling released a statement noting his disappointment that Robbie and Gerwig were not recognised for Best Actress and Best Director. In fact, even former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has joined in on the discourse.

The 2024 Oscars will be held on March 10, so we don't have too long to wait to find out if Barbie will bring home the gold.

Until then, you can see the full list of the 2024 Oscars nominations through the link.