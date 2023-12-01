Baldur's Gate 3's new epilogue party seems to cast the RPG's composer as D&D's literal God of Song

Baldur’s Gate 3's fifth major patch has given the landmark RPG new epilogue scenes, and one seems to have cast the game’s composer as the literal God of Song.

Twitter user Potatooie spotted the potential reference, posting screenshots of a character called Milil who shows up to entertain your party with song and dance in the new epilogue scenes. As Potatooie notes, the musician looks awfully similar to Borislav Slavov, the composer and musical director behind Baldur’s Gate 3.

Dig a little deeper into D&D lore and you’ll spot that the setting’s God of Song is, probably not coincidentally, also called Milil. According to the Forgotten Realms Wiki, the character stands for “song, poetry, eloquence, creativity, and inspiration.”

It continues to explain that he “represented the whole song rather than just one part, such as the music or lyrics, not just the finished thought, but the whole process that took an idea from its conception to its completion.” With the game’s early access roots in mind, Milil’s inclusion is a heart-warming and cyclical way to send off a beloved game.

There’s no confirmation about whether Milli was actually modeled after Slavov, but this wouldn’t be the first time that developer Larian left information out of its patch notes. Earlier today, players began to discover an unannounced change that came with the newest patch: penis physics. Just goes to show that anything is possible in the Baldur’s Gate 3 realm.

Some players are also convinced that the epilogue scenes are neatly setting up Baldur's Gate 3's DLC. Larian Studios has remained tight-lipped about post-launch content, but the company is showing up to the Game Awards 2023 to announce an Xbox release date, so maybe the team has something else planned, too. That's all speculation until the show airs on December 7, though.

Elsewhere, the patch inserted Bing Bong, an imp created during the cast’s own D&D sessions, into Baldur’s Gate 3 canon.