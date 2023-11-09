Baldur's Gate 3's narrator relied on their animal psychology background to shape the Dark Urge's "feral, visceral, animalistic" voice

The voice actor behind Baldur's Gate 3 's narrator says their background in animal psychology helped them find Dark Urge's "feral, visceral, animalistic" voice.

In an interview with PC Gamer , Amelia Tyler talked about their role in the Larian RPG and revealed how they found the Dark Urge's voice. "I am very much the voice of the [Dark Urge's] bloodlust," Tyler explains, "of that feral, visceral, animalistic, want to tear the world apart with your teeth." The darkness comes from the actor's unexpected background in animal psychology, Tyler tells the outlet: "I did a lot of animal studies."

After reassuring us that they studied how animals behave in the wild versus how they behave in captivity - and that they weren't "in a lab, attaching electrodes to things" - the Baldur's Gate 3 cast member adds: "There was a lot of that which got mimicked in Dark Urge. That kind of caged animal, pacing, needing to be free, needing to kill, and not even really knowing why. It's just: that's how you're wired."

"It's tapping into something more primal in that character, it's not necessarily someone else's voice. It's the part of you you might not like," the actor explains. Channelling their inner animal instinct isn't even the strangest thing Tyler has had to do when working on the RPG. In a behind-the-scenes video, the game's narrator revealed: " Dancing eye spiders is the most normal thing I've done all day ."

In other news, Larian recently released Baldur's Gate 3 patch 4 , which not only featured a nerf to Astarion directly shaped by the D&D rulebook but also spoils Karlach and Halsin fans with new kiss animations , but leaves Astarion devotees in the friend zone.