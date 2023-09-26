Baldur's Gate 3's enormous Patch 3 quietly killed the most messed-up option in the game: "This was a bug, you monsters"

I hope you enjoyed your monstrous ways while you could, because the most messed-up option in Baldur's Gate 3 was actually a bug that was fixed as part of Patch 3.

The patch notes for the latest update (beware of spoilers at that link) have a particularly judgemental note: "You can no longer arrange for a coffin to be made for the bereaved couple's child, murder the coffin maker, then go back and tell the couple everything was A-OK. This was a bug, you monsters."

Okay, yes, objectively speaking there are morally worse things you can do in Baldur's Gate 3, particularly if you're playing as the Dark Urge, but there's a casual cruelty to this one in particular that's tough to get past. Getting into a bit of murder just to lie to the mourning parents of a dead child in a trivial sidequest is going the extra mile for evil.

Patch 3 is perhaps the mightiest update yet for the acclaimed RPG, with the implementation of some major performance improvements and, at last, a method to change appearance in Baldur's Gate 3. There's one big issue, though - a half-bug, half-feature in the form of the new shared stash. It's unclear whether the stash is even working as intended, and Larian hasn't yet discussed any fixes or improvements for it.

Patch 3 did help one GamesRadar+ staffer turn Baldur's Gate 3 into The Sims 4 Medieval, and I guess nobody can ask for much more than that. Even if you can no longer lie to those bereaved parents. (You monster.)

