Baldur's Gate 3 writer says his favourite playthrough is 'very evil guy trying to be good'

Baldur's Gate 3's lead writer Adam Smith has revealed his favourite way to play the acclaimed RPG, and it's as a very evil guy who's trying oh-so-hard to be good.

There's a lot of choice when it comes to the kind of character you want to be in Baldur's Gate 3. One of the most enticing of those is The Dark Urge - an origin option that has the advantage of being fully customisable but also comes with a considerable drawback. They're plagued with dark thoughts urging them to commit acts of massive violence.

Rather than have a story full of bloodshed, some Baldur's Gate 3 fans, such as @BlackSalander, have been toying with the idea of a Dark Urge character who's actually good at heart. "I see everyone doing a evil character for Dark Urge but I think doing a good character trying to not give in to the Urge would be really cool too," the player wrote on Twitter.

This prompted a response from the RPG's lead writer Adam Smith who revealed that his "favourite playthrough is a variation of this one". Smith didn't go into detail about how exactly his playthrough varies, but being a good-aligned Dark Urge is seemingly a option that a lot of players are keen to take.

Commenting on @BlackSalander's tweet, one Baldur's Gate 3 player wrote, "I am doing dark urge who starts with doing some messed up options, but over time starts to do less, and will choose not to follow the path in the end."

Other like-minded fans are also planning to go down this route in a future run. "100% will be doing this with a character I already have planned after I'm done with my first playthrough," replies @SatiricalFey. "I'm going to do a good one, that's going to be my 'purely good' playthrough," says @LadyDelailah. "As much as possible anyway."

Whether you lean into The Dark Urge's violent nature or try to fight against it, there's no doubt that this character is one of the most intriguing options available. That being said, Baldur's Gate 3's creative lead Swen Vincke has advised against choosing it for your first outing.

"As much as I hate to say it, I wouldn't actually recommend it for people that play the first time," Vincke said in a recent interview. "Because you get different versions of the story, and there's a variety of things that are going to happen where you could have had something completely different if you weren't Dark Urge."

