Baldur's Gate 3 patch 3 is pushing Gale fans to their limit

The Gale stans in Baldur's Gate 3 have had quite enough of their favorite wizard being done dirty.

What you need to know to begin with is that there are a lot of Gale defenders out there. The Baldur's Gate 3 wizard isn't the most popular of companions with the general player base, so naturally plenty have risen up to declare their undying love for the Wizard of Waterdeep.

gale defenders log on pic.twitter.com/LTRC2C29lKSeptember 25, 2023 See more

It's a little tough to read why Gale is relatively unpopular, compared to the likes of Karlach and Lae'zel. Well, that's sort of unfair - just about everyone is unpopular compared to Karlach - but plenty of Baldur's Gate 3 players out there view Gale as a bit vanilla, and a little bland, unfortunately.

In the past day, though, Gale's defenders are out in force. The Reddit post below outlines how last week's patch three has messed with Gale, revealing that he "can treat you like shit even with high approval" and sadly repeats himself when discussing Raphael's devilish contract.

The Reddit post below takes things a little further. The entire thing outlines Gale's history with being done dirty, recalling that he's had a difficult life since Baldur's Gate 3 first launched since players could accidentally date him due to vague dialogue options, and so he sadly became a bit of a meme.

Patch one, apparently, had Gale mistakenly accusing the player of taking Raphael's deal, when they refused the devil. Patch two apparently did nothing to remedy this, and the latest patch not only didn't fix the Raphael comment but also has Gale treating the player "like crap" no matter what approval rating they have with him.

Things seemingly aren't going well for Gale at all. The poor old wizard isn't having a great time in the meta of Baldur's Gate 3, and while we won't spoil what happens to the character in the actual game itself, suffice it to say that things get pretty dark pretty quickly in Gale's story.

You can head over to our Baldur's Gate 3 weapons guide if you're after some of the best gear in the game for your party.