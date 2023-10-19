Baldur's Gate 3 fans debate which new D&D races they'd like to see - turns out, many just want to fly

Baldur’s Gate 3 players took to the internet to discuss which Dungeons & Dragons races they’d like to see in Baldur’s Gate 3. Unsurprisingly, most fans just want to be able to fly.

One fan posed the question over on Reddit, where they also answered with a popular pick. “Planetouched could be rad,” they say. “Could be a great DLC with a campaign and then more of those NPCs around. Still on my 2nd play through 250 hours in total, but dreaming of the future.” Tieflings, a planetouched race, are already a playable race in Larian’s RPG, but of course, the genasi and aasimar are missing from the roster.

Aasimar was the race that absolutely dominated the thread and I’m guessing that’s largely down to their angelic wings and ability to fly. I’m pretty sure that would break Baldur’s Gate 3, but the game already handles so many variables, one more can’t hurt. Can it? On the fantasy fetish spectrum, I think they also balance out the tieflings quite well.

Another popular pick in the thread was the Kenku, the humanoid race that resembles birds. But others were quick to point out that their odder proportions and inability to properly speak could pose some developmental challenges for Larian. Kenku do have access to Mimicry, though, which allows them to reproduce any and all sounds that they hear. That’s obviously easier to play with on a D&D board than it is to program into a branching video game, but the impossible idea is fun, at least. Just imagine being able to repeat every line of dialogue you hear in-game.

Kobolds, goblins, and goliaths also came up frequently. Larian Studios hasn’t announced any expansions or post-launch packs just yet, but senior product manager Tom Butler recently said the team “wants to do more.” What shape that takes is still uncertain, though. In early August, the company’s CEO also said the team hadn’t started work on any expansions. So we’ll need to wait a while before playing as any other races

