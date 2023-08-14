Baldur's Gate 3 dev suggests you'll soon be able to change how your character looks

It sounds like Baldur's Gate 3 will soon add a feature that lets you change your character's appearance.

In a reply to a Baldur's Gate 3 player desperate for just such a feature, the game's publishing director, Michael Douse, seemingly confirmed that Larian is indeed working on character redesign options. "Things are being cooked," he said.

Baldur's Gate 3's character creator is pretty darn deep, allowing you to customize just about everything (yes, even that) about your chosen hero, but as it stands, once you lock everything in, that's it. You can't go back and change anything without having to start a new character from scratch and play the tutorial again.

Naturally, as Baldur's Gate 3 is a role-playing game in the truest sense, most folks are very particular about how they want their in-game avatar to appear, and thus character redesign options have been a popular ask in the community since the Early Access days. Personally, I like to leave my character's appearance in fate's hand and just hit "randomize" after picking my class and subclass, but I'm obviously not the target audience for this type of thing.

In case you missed it, our Baldur's Gate 3 review is finally fully scored now that we've had sufficient time with this absolute behemoth of an RPG, and what do you know - we really enjoyed it! Even without a character redesign feature, we slapped it with a full 5/5 stars and deemed it, "a new gold standard of RPGs."

