Why can't I save in Baldur's Gate 3?

If you can't save in Baldur's Gate 3 saves then you're not alone, with many finding their saves aren't working with the full version of Larian's turn-based RPG. The developer warned us just days before its official launch that we would need to delete our Early Access saves before downloading it. So check out how to find your Baldur's Gate 3 save location if you've not yet cleared them, since this might be the root of your issue.

Antivirus software denying permission to the game is possibly the main culprit, which we will get into below. Aside from your firewall blocking it, there are a few things that could be preventing your BG3 saves from doing their job, and we're here to help fix it. From clearing your cache to making some adjustments to your antivirus software rules, here's how to remedy the broken saves issue and ensure your progress gets preserved.

What to do if you can't save in Baldur's Gate 3

Add LariLauncher.exe to your antivirus system's trusted apps. You might not be able to save due to rejecting app permissions when you first loaded into the game, or if your antivirus is particularly aggressive, it might have blocked it automatically. This is the recommended workaround from Larian Studios itself (via Larian.com ).

Not being able to save in Baldur's Gate 3 is a frustrating yet common issue experienced by many since the game's PC launch. If LariLauncher is trusted by your PC and you're still having trouble with autosaves or with creating a manual save file, try the following:

If you haven't already, delete your old saved game files manually by navigating to Users > [your user folder] > AppData > Local > Larian Studios > Baldur's Gate 3 and deleting the BG3 folder

Verify the game files in Steam via the Properties > Browse Local Files window

Try launching the game directly from its .exe file or shortcut, and if it works, quit and turn off cloud saves on Steam

If all else fails, turn off cloud saves, delete the game, and reinstall BG3 entirely. Make sure no trace of its game files are still on your computer before redownloading, or you'll run into the same issue. Oh, and make sure you grant access to the game so that your firewall doesn't block it.

