Babylon's Fall players say their depressing final farewells

Babylon's Fall has now shut down for good, but not before players had a chance to say their goodbyes.

After announcing that Babylon's Fall would be ending only a year after it launched , Square Enix has now shut down the action RPG in a pretty disappointing way. On February 28, aka Babylon's Fall's final day, a few handfuls of fans of the short-lived game gathered together in its last hours to give the game a proper send-off.

Instead of ending with a nice message from developer Platinum Games or its publisher Square Enix though, once the clock struck 4PM (JST) the game's display just cut to black before players received a notice which said the game was "currently undergoing maintenance." The game's official Twitter account (opens in new tab) did thank players shortly after the shutdown though saying: "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our customers for their patronage."

Although Babylon's Fall had a pretty abrupt and underwhelming ending, fans of the game have made its send-off a bit more memorable by coming up with creative ways to spend those final moments.

As one player shared on Twitter, they happened to be standing side-by-side with a 2B (from Nier: Automata) cosplayer and someone claiming to be podcaster Joe Rogan when the game went down. Other players have also shared clips of what shenanigans they were getting up to right as the servers went down, some of which, you can see below.

RIP Babylon's Fall. thank you 2B cosplayer and joe rogan for being their with me at the end ;_;7 pic.twitter.com/ePp2XGcLqxFebruary 28, 2023 See more

byebyelon's fall 2 babylon's fall pic.twitter.com/khjxfxCENnFebruary 28, 2023 See more

This is how I closed the Babylon's Fall Servers. Incredible timing.Once again, Rest in Peace #babylonsfall pic.twitter.com/qW9QSkn5rzFebruary 28, 2023 See more

There was also the player who tried desperately to get the platinum trophy for Babylon's Fall on PlayStation before it shut down. Things started to get a little tense on February 27 as they still had three trophies left to get, but thanks to a couple of other helpful players, they did manage to get the platinum (opens in new tab) less than an hour before the game shut down for good.

Even Dashiell Wood (opens in new tab), staff writer at our sister publication Play Magazine, is feeling sentimental about the whole thing: "It's a huge shame as I was always a fan of the combat," Wood tells us, "with the servers shut down, I've finally moved on to Knockout City to get my brawling fix. I'm really looking forward to checking out updates from the team in the near future." Who's gonna tell him?