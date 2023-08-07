The Bear star Ayo Edebiri has shared her review of The Empire Strikes Back – and it's absolutely hilarious.

On her Letterboxd, Edebiri wrote of the movie : "This movie is great but I was really shocked by how ugly Yoda was sorry if that pisses anybody off but I had only seen baby Yoda and adult Yoda is fucking busted."

Baby Yoda, AKA Grogu, is, of course, completely adorable, so we can see why Yoda's more wizened visage might come as a shock. We prefer to think of him as distinguished rather than busted, though.

This review is just scratching the surface of Edebiri's laugh-out-loud Letterboxd, with another gem including her take on Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: "What would you do if you opened your door and a crocodile in a little scarf that sang like Shawn Mendes was there? Literally what would you do!"

Then there's her simply iconic review of M3GAN: "I can't believe I’d never actually seen a movie until I'd seen M3GAN. Wow. This is the first movie I've seen with my eyes. Wow…… I'm giving it 4 stars but I know in my heart this was a 10/10. I'm going to make my children watch this. I'm going to have children just so I can make them watch this."

And let's not forget her feelings on Beau is Afraid: "Ari Aster, if you read this, please DM me!! I would like to connect you to a prayer line! It is a phone number where anywhere from 4 to 13 menopausal, Afro-Caribbean, Pentecostal women from the church I grew up going to will pray with you and FOR YOU on the phone for however long you need. You just dial in. You don't even have to speak! There is NO pressure. Let them pray for you! Ari, DM me! Please!!! Let these women lay spiritual hands on you! Contact me ASAP!!!"

