Avril Lavigne is making her song Sk8er Boi into a movie

Avril Lavigne is set to turn her hit song Sk8er Boi into a movie. Released in 2002, the song was the lead single from the Canadian singer's debut album Let Go.

"Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me," she told iHeartRadio's podcast, She is the Voice (via ET Canada ).

"And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level...You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps and jocks. It’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love.

"The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl and she’s too cool for him but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations."

The Sk8er Boi music video was directed by Francis Lawrence, who went on to direct movies like I Am Legend , three out of four Hunger Games movies, and Red Sparrow . As for Lavigne, she went on to release five more albums and had roles in movies like Richard Linklater's Fast Food Nation and The Flock, opposite Richard Gere and Claire Danes.