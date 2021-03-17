Avengers/Spider-Man, Street Fighter, Star Wars, more Free Comic Book Day Silver titles announced

Following the announcement of Free Comic Book Day 2021's core 'Gold' level titles, 38 additional titles - the 'silver' titles - have also been announced.
These new titles are coming from the likes of Valiant Entertainment, Dynamite Entertainment, Kodansha, Image Comics, Titan Comics, and even Marvel Comics with a second title after the already announced 'Golden' Hulk/Venom one-shot.
Here's the full list:
- Avengers/ Spider-Man #1 (Marvel Comics)
- Star Wars: The High Republic – Edge Of Balance/ Star Wars: Guardians Of The Whills (Viz Media)
- Avatar: The Last Airbender/ The Legend Of Korra (Dark Horse Comics)
- Life Is Strange (Titan Comics)
- Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary (IDW Publishing)
- Street Fighter: Back To School Special #1 (Udon Entertainment)
- Valiant Uprising (Valiant Entertainment)
- Just Beyond (Boom! Studios)
- The Boys: Herogasm #1 (Dynamite Entertainment)
- 10 Tons Of Fun (10 Tons Press)
- Space Pirate Captain Harlock (Ablaze)
- Trese: Unreported Murders (Ablaze)
- World Of Zorro #1 (American Mythology Productions)
- Black/ Calexit (Black Mask Studios)
- Trailer Park Boys (Devil's Due Comics)
- Vampirella #1 (Dynamite Entertainment)
- Red Room (Fantagraphics Books)
- The Overstreet Guide To Collecting Comics (Gemstone Publishing)
- Allergic (Graphix)
- The Resistance: Uprising #1 (Artists, Writers & Artisans)
- The Adventures Of The Bailey School Kids #1: Vampires Don't Wear Polka Dots (Graphix)
- Stray Dogs (Image Comics)
- Rent-a-(Really Shy!)-girlfriend Exclusive Preview (Kodansha Comics)
- Bountiful Garden #1 (Mad Cave Studios)
- Dungeon Is Back! (NBM Publishing)
- Oni Press Summer Celebration (Oni Lion Forge Publishing)
- The School For Extraterrestrial Girls (Papercutz)
- The Smurfs Tales (Papercutz)
- All Star Judge Dredd (Rebellion)
- White Ash (Scout Comics)
- Fungirl: Tales Of A Grown Up Nothing (Silver Sprocket)
- Gloomhaven: A Hole In The Wall (Source Point Press)
- On Tyranny Graphic Edition (Ten Speed Press)
- The Unfinished Corner (Vault Comics)
- Vampire: The Masquerade (Vault Comics)
- The Last Kids On Earth: Thrilling Tales From The Treehouse (Viking Young Readers)
- Kyle's Little Sister (Yen Press)
- Solo Leveling (Yen Press)
And a gallery of all 38 covers:
Marvel adds a second title in addition to its Gold level Hulk/Venom #1, announcing the Silver level Avengers/Spider-Man #1, which brings together two of Marvel's top franchises. Spider-Man and the Avengers are regular FCBD stars for Marvel and have co-headlined FCBD books in previous years.
Also notable is the continued absence of DC titles from any Free Comic Book Day plans. In previous years, DC has been a Gold level sponsor of the event, however DC's split with Diamond in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic may have complicated DC's plans to join Free Comic Book Day 2021, as Diamond distributes the planned FCBD releases. DC previously announced plans to participate in FCBD, and has not publicly rescinded that announcement.
"Every year, we strive to bring fans a memorable Free Comic Book Day experience, and with this year being our 20th anniversary, we hope it will be the best yet!" said Ashton Greenwood, Free Comic Book Day spokesperson. "The variety of this year's comic book selection is really exciting! There's something for every kind of fan, from the long-time reader to the comic book curious. We know comic book retailers are looking forward to treating everyone to a day of fun and discovery, so we hope fans will be able to safely visit their comic shops to celebrate!"
Free Comic Book Day traditionally occurs the first Saturday in May, often coinciding with a major Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Black Widow is set for an early May debut, but due to COVID-19 the organizers of FCBD have decided to push this in-person event back to August 14. These free comic books will be available (while supplies last) at participating comic book shops - and be exclusive to these comic shops, meaning no bookstores or digital release for the time being.
If giving away comic books is your thing, why not check out our comic book gift guide for the fan in your life?