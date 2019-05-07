Avengers: Endgame originally had a very different (Thanos-related) title

It turns out Avengers: Endgame wasn't always actually called Endgame. In a rather enlightening interview with the directors, the Russo brothers, it's been revealed that actually Endgame was a title that arrived quite late in the day.

"Well it was Infinity Gauntlet for a long time," said Joe Russo in an interview on the MTV Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Huh. That's technically quite the spoiler if you think about it, as it's giving away the fact that the Avengers need to make another Infinity Gauntlet in order to defeat Thanos. But, I guess, you could only see it as a spoiler if you've seen the movie and know the full plot. However, it's fitting regardless as the entire film is dealing with the aftermath of the original Infinity Gauntlet snap and trying to make things right after the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

In fact Avengers: Endgame turned out to be quite a vague title... But the fact it was originally called Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet could explain why the title wasn't revealed for years as it was seen to be a spoiler for Infinity War.

Technically, Zoe Saldana actually revealed this original title way back in 2017, but James Gunn was quick to state that it wasn't actually the title. But now, looking back, maybe it was...

Interestingly, the Russo brothers also toyed with the idea of splitting Endgame into two movies, Lord of the Rings style, but they decided against it because the hype for Endgame was too great.

“We used to joke about [splitting the movies in two] all the time,” Joe Russo said. “Because Alan Horn at Disney had overseen Lord of the Rings and he used to joke about it. Like, three hour movie, just cut it in half. I don’t know that it would have achieved this kind of success had we split it up.”

