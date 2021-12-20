Avengers: Endgame actor reveals her part in Spider-Man: No Way Home was cut

An actor from Avengers: Endgame has revealed that her part was cut from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Lexi Rabe, who played Tony Stark and Pepper Potts' young daughter Morgan in the 2019 Avengers movie, said in an Instagram post that she was meant to appear in the new Spider-Man movie.

Rabe posted a slideshow of photos of her with the cast of No Way Home, including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, and Marisa Tomei, at the movie's premiere.

A post shared by Lexi Rabe (@lexi_rabe) A photo posted by on

"Ok here’s a teaser with all the photos. Will be posting them all soon. I absolutely love this movie – even though my part (studio asked to use my image) got cut – it was amazing to see everyone," she captioned the post.

Rabe, who is now nine years old, has also appeared in Godzilla: King of the Monsters , as the younger version of Millie Bobby Brown's character, and the DC series Stargirl.

As for what's next in the Spider-Verse, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that more Spider-Man movies are "actively" in development . Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal added: "At the end of the movie we just made, you see Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one that you’ve never seen him make before. It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film."