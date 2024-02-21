Avengers 5 will no longer be called The Kang Dynasty as Marvel reportedly looks to "minimize or excise" Kang from the MCU

The next Avengers movie is undergoing big changes behind the scenes. Originally called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the upcoming film is set to get a new title to remove the mention of Kang, played by Jonathan Majors.

In December 2023, Majors was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment and was dropped by Marvel Studios. However, it was unclear whether Kang would be recast with another actor or simply dropped from the MCU – until now.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Marvel Studios is working on rewriting the upcoming Avengers movie, "which will now either minimize the character or excise him entirely." Even before the conviction, however, Marvel was reportedly looking to minimize the character after his big-screen introduction to the MCU, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, underperformed with a box office taking of $476 million.

Prior to that, the villain had only been seen in Disney Plus series Loki as the variant He Who Remains. The Kang variant Victor Timely played a prominent role in Loki season 2, which aired in the fall of 2023, but it seems like that will be Majors' last appearance in the MCU.

It's not just the movie formally known as The Kang Dynasty that needs a rethink, either. A sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, is currently scheduled to be released a year later. Plot details for both movies are still heavily under wraps and no casting details have been released yet.

Avengers 5 is set to hit the big screen on May 1, 2026. For more on the MCU, check out our guide to the story so far in Marvel Phase 5 and take a look at what's to come in Marvel Phase 6.