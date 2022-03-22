Avatar 2 may be getting its first trailer soon

After waiting more than a decade, Avatar 2 is finally on the horizon, but the movie still doesn't have a trailer. However, the first teaser for the title may now have a release date.

According to The Ankler (via David Chen on Twitter), a teaser for the sci-fi sequel will premiere before screenings of Doctor Strange 2 , which arrives in theaters on May 6.

The studios behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Avatar 2 – Marvel Studios and 20th Century Studios, respectively – are both owned by Disney, so it makes sense for one to promote the other. It would also be another draw for the MCU sequel, as the studio will be keen to replicate the massive box office numbers made by its last release, Spider-Man: No Way Home . Per The Ankler, Disney had no comment.

The first Avatar movie came out back in 2009, so the sequel is long-awaited. The series stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, a former Marine turned Na'vi and Zoe Saldaña as Na'vi princess Neytiri, alongside big names including Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, and Edie Falco.

The sequel, which sees James Cameron return to the director's chair, is set to explore the underwater world of the fictional planet Pandora and will focus on the Sully family – several years have elapsed and Jake and Neytiri are now parents.