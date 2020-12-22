Zack Snyder wants to see David Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad released

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is finally making its way into the world next March, after a lengthy online fan campaign was launched following extensive reshoots, overseen by Joss Whedon, to the theatrical cut.

But Justice League isn’t the only DCEU film that apparently underwent plenty of changes – David Ayer has been open about the alterations allegedly made to Suicide Squad, going as far as to say the film was “ripped to pieces.” He’s also said that finishing his cut wouldn’t be difficult: “My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It’s exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen.”

Speaking to John Doe Movie Reviews, and reported by Screen Rant, Snyder shared his support for Ayer, and his plans to get in touch with the director: “I haven't talked to David about it, but I'm sure I will. I know him quite well. I've just been swamped, you know, because of COVID, but it's on my list of things to talk to him about.”

He added: “Like, I support any filmmaker who needs to get their version of their movie or their vision sort of seen, because I've had, you know, such generous support. So, I really would hope that other people would get that same support.”

The Ayer Cut is also widely supported by fans online, with many calling for an HBO Max release – like the Snyder Cut, which is arriving on the streamer as a four-part miniseries.

However, James Gunn is helming a soft-reboot/sequel featuring the eponymous Task Force X, titled The Suicide Squad, due for release August 6 2021. The film will see members of the original cast return, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. There’s already an HBO Max spinoff in the works focused on John Cena’s Peacemaker, too.

An HBO Max release for the Ayer Cut would make a lot of sense, considering the fan support behind it – but at the same time, it’s difficult to imagine Warner Bros. would want two versions of Suicide Squad out in the same year, so we might not see the Ayer Cut for a while yet, if at all.

