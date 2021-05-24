Zack Snyder says he has "insane" plans for an Army of the Dead sequel

Army of the Dead is now streaming on Netflix and, inevitably, eyes have turned to a potential sequel. Director Zack Snyder, after all, has experience in building out worlds – having been given the keys to the DC kingdom for close to a decade from Man of Steel up until Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Now, the Army of the Dead helmer has revealed that he has concrete plans for a second chapter in the fledgling franchise.

Spoilers for Army of the Dead follow…

"Shay [Hatten, co-writer] and I know exactly what happens next and it’s insane," Snyder teased in an interview with Polygon.

The Army of the Dead ending saw the vast majority of characters perish in Las Vegas – with two exceptions. Kate Ward managed to get rescued in the Nevada desert, while Vanderohe made it out of a nuclear blast with the money and managed to land himself a flight to Mexico City. However, a last-minute reveal showed he was bitten – and that’s seemingly what a potential sequel would use as a launchpad.

"What we have planned is too crazy," Snyder said. "Once we knew Vanderohe was bit, and he’s going to Mexico City, I was like, ‘You know what’s gonna happen?’ And then I just went on a tear. And by the time it ended, Shay was like, ‘OK.’"

Snyder didn’t reveal more, but this all sounds like a setup to a Day of the Dead-style massacre in Mexico. Think Spectre’s opening tracking sequence with an added horde of zombies and you’re on the right track. Plus, with everything from aliens looming large in the background to a mindblowing time loop theory to cling on to, it’s clear that Snyder has serious plans to make things bigger, better, and completely unhinged by the time that plane touches down in Mexico…

