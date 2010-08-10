You wish you thought of this minimalist Street Fighter 2 art

What do you see when the above pic strikes your ocular cavities? A bunch of horizontal colored lines, you say? Philistine. That white splotch with a red stripe is Ryu from the Street Fighter series%26rsquo; victory pose. Wait, you don%26rsquo;t see it? Well, UK illustrator and SCE Europe UI artist Ashley Browning does, and now, so will you.



From his website, Browning says it%26rsquo;s a one-off piece, and a departure from the usual Videogame Minimalism pieces that he%26rsquo;s known %26ndash;and oft-imitated- for. %26ldquo;

This time, the idea was to go really, really basic. Initially, it felt like a Bauhaus/De Stijl inspired piece, but once it was finished, it also looked like the primitive graphics from Atari 2600 or Intellivision consoles.%26rdquo;

The keen t-shirt buyers among you can wear this image proudly on their chest if you hitMySoti.com. The rest of us are either just cultureless buffoons or jive ass turkeys. Either or.

