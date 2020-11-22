You can now export your Spider-Man PS4 save to the Remastered version

Surprise! Marvel's Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games has dropped a new update that will finally enable PS5 owners to transfer their save data from PS4 to their next-gen systems.

Insomniac moved quickly to assuage fans' concerns when it became apparent that progress in Spider-Man on PS4 would not be transferable to PS5, promising it would "add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered" and the ability to transfer the three new suits from the Remastered to the PS4 game "around Thanksgiving".

Seems the team has beaten its own self-imposed deadline, however, as the update is now live according to a tweet from the development team's Twitter account.

"Just to be clear. You must use the PS4 game to export your save," confirmed community director, James Stevenson, earlier today. "Remastered cannot see a save until it is exported by the PS4 game. This is the way."

In related news, the absence of W.E.B. of Spider-Man (and several other series) in Marvel's February 2021 solicitations raised our collective eyebrows earlier this week, and now we know what's happening: the series is being postponed, indefinitely.

As Alyssa reported at the time , Marvel informed retailers late Thursday evening that the first two issues of the series have been "unscheduled for the time being", although no reason was given for the change.

Read between the lines, however, and a picture emerges. This five-issue series by Kevin Shinick and Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque is a tie-in to an upcoming Disney Parks ride that was announced to debut in 2021.