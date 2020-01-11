Yes, there's a row of unused eyeballs hiding in PT

Yes, it's me again, back with another P.T. behind-the-scenes video. You've probably already figured out by now that I cannot get enough of the secrets camera hacker Lance McDonald continues to share, but for a game that will likely never see the light of day (sob), I continue to be astonished at how complex its free player teaser is.

This time, McDonald has shared his footage with YouTube channel Shesez for Boundary Break, a series that breaks out of the confines of normal camera positions and lets us explore our favourite games at our leisure.

While some of the ten-minute video explores secrets we've seen before – such as our unscheduled trip into Silent Hill when McDonald broke free of PT's looping hallway to take us on an unofficial tour of Hideo Kojima's Silent Hill – we also get a couple of surprises, too, including how, exactly, P.T.'s looping hallways are designed, how the "R3" picture of Lisa leaps from the wall, and how Lisa disappears – quite literally – after she scares the you-know-what out of us when she pushes the window down from the upstairs balcony.

There's also an, er, "eyeful" to see just beyond the walls of the red looping sequence. Here, take a peek for yourself (thanks, Eurogamer):

We haven't seen everything yet, either, as McDonald themselves teased.

"I hope there's something a little interesting in there for everyone!" McDonald commented to Shesez. "And to anyone who feels like I missed something, believe me I already know! There's lots of things I'm not able to capture just yet but I promise I'm always making progress on this one! It's been a tough nut to crack."

For more McDonald madness, don't forget we've also found out that Lisa is constantly stalking you through PT's halls , and we recently discovered an unused bathroom scene in which Lisa can be found decapitated in a bathtub. Ew.

Hideo Kojima has revealed he's starting to think about his next project… and he's getting himself ready for it by scaring himself stupid with horror films "to awaken [his] horror soul".

Kojima has admitted in the past that he struggles watching horror movies, but that didn't stop him making P.T. Now, it seems, the famed developer is preparing himself "to make the scariest horror game" by watching "the scary movies in order to awaken my horror soul".