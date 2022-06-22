Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass boasts new characters, story quests, and more

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will receive story DLC before the end of 2023, included in a full Expansion Pass for the new RPG.

Announced just earlier today during a dedicated Nintendo Direct for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, there'll be an Expansion Pass available to purchase when it launches next month in July. Included in this pass will be a brand new story DLC, which launches at some point before the end of 2023.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

That's a pretty big release window. Before then, those who purchase the Expansion Pass for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be granted "Helpful Items" and color variants for various character's outfits on the same day the game launches on July 29.

After that, there'll be a Challenge Battle, new outfits, and even a new hero and quests added to Xenoblade Chronicles before the end of 2022. After that, another wave of DLC will feature similar content, launching by the end of April 2023.

Then, finally, the fourth wave of DLC included in the Expansion Pass is due to launch by the end of 2023, and it's this wave that'll boast the new story DLC. Considering everything, the Expansion Pass offers multiple main and side story quests, two new hero characters, and various smaller aspects like Challenge Battles and brand-new items.

Elsewhere, you'll be able to use any amiibo with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to obtain new in-game items. However, if you happen to have the Shulk amiibo for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you'll gain a weapon skin that turns protagonist Noah' sword into the Monado, which Shulk originally used back in the first Xenoblade Chronicles.

One Xenoblade Chronicles 3 trailer earlier this year in April even hid the return of a familiar character.