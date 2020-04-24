XCOM Chimera Squad guide: weapons, armor, intel, unrest and more explained

While the name might seem familiar an XCOM Chimera Squad guide will help you get to grips with what is a very different game. From changes to the turn based combat, to new mechanics like Intel and City Unrest to master, there's a lot to learn.

This XCOM Chimera Squad guide will get you up to speed on everything in no time, and covers all the basic info you need to start policing City 31. As well as what we've mentioned, we've also got basic tips, weapons and armor covered, so if you've got any questions, it's probably answered here.

XCOM Chimera Squad tips

(Image credit: 2K Games)

These XCOM Chimera Squad tips are just what you need to ease your way into life as a guardian of City 31. With new mechanics that affect its core turn based combat, as well as ability specific characters to unlock and master, there's a lot to unpack. Take a moment to read these XCOM Chimera Squad tips to get a head start.

XCOM Chimera Squad best weapons

(Image credit: 2K Games)

How ever you approach your alien infused city watch the best XCOM Chimera Squad weapons are going to make life easier. Using the right guns and upgrades will create more tactical opportunaties, as well keep your team safe. There's also a few special weapons, with special bonuses, you might want to keep an eye out for.

Best XCOM Chimera Squad armor

(Image credit: 2K)

While offensive power is a big part of winning a fight, the best XCOM Chimera Squad armor will provide the protection you need to use it. Understanding the best types of armor and how to upgrade it will keep you alive long enough to use it. This guide covers the options you have available to keep your team from getting knocked down.

XCOM Chimera Squad city unrest and anarchy

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Keeping a lid on the new XCOM Chimera Squad city unrest and anarchy mechanic is vital if you want to avoid ending the game early, Your team might not die now but if city unrest rises too high it will be game over. Here's some help on managing XCOM Chimera Squad city unrest and keeping anarchy to a minimum.

XCOM Chimera Squad Intel

(Image credit: 2K Games)

There are a few currencies to spend but keeping on top of XCOM Chimera Squad Intel is vital. This is what you spend to keep city unrest down, so you want plenty of it. This guide will teach you how to earn it, and keep a steady stream coming in as you play to help you manage, hopefully, any situation.