xCloud iOS announcement could be incoming according to recent rumours

An announcement about xCloud coming to iOS could be on the horizon according to recent rumours.

Windows Central journalist Jez Corden has replied to a series of different tweets that seem to suggest news could be on the way regarding xCloud on iOS. In one tweet regarding Bethesda games on different platforms in the future, Corden dropped the suggestion of using an iOS device, which could be hinting at as yet unannounced news that Microsoft's Cloud streaming service may be coming to the App Store in the future.

Another tweet suggests there's some big tech news on the way, as hinted by Corden and Verge journalist Tom Warren. While this is all conjecture, folks on Reddit are reading into the tweets and speculating about whether or not they hint at an upcoming announcement.

There's been a lot of uncertainty about if xCloud will actually get iOS support at some stage in the future after Apple revised its guidelines. Microsoft was reportedly unhappy with the new update to the terms of service, which stated that every game included in the streaming service needs to have its own dedicated page on the App store. The guidelines also stipulated that the games would have to be purchased through the App store rather than the streaming service itself.

xCloud officially launched on September 15, and can currently be used on Android phones and tablets if you have an Xbox Games Pass Ultimate subscription. In a recent interview with CNBC , Phil Spencer was asked about Apple's terms and said that Xbox is still committed to bringing Game Pass to all phones including Apple phones, and added that, "we'll continue the conversations and I'm sure we'll get to some resolution."

