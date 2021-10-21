Xbox studios head says he's not looking for an Uncharted or Horizon Zero Dawn

Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty says he's not looking for Microsoft's take on Uncharted or Horizon Zero Dawn.

Speaking on the Kinda Funny podcast - where he also discussed the state of Redfall - Matt Booty was asked if he was hoping for Microsoft to provide the kind of large, immersive experience that Sony has offered its fans in recent years. In response, Booty acknowledged Sony's achievements, but said that "I tend to come at that, [with] less 'one of those' and more making sure that we are paying attention to fan expectations."

"I think that there's a certain kind of game that generates an anticipation that kind of becomes this big tentpole moment; it's a game that everybody can play and it's also a big world that you might feel like you can inhabit, and I think those kinds of games are important."

Noting that Xbox has "not been out in front" with those kinds of experiences, Booty also said that "I don't necessarily want to get into 'what's our Uncharted? What's our Horizon Zero Dawn?' [...] I don't think that does anybody any good."

Instead, Booty says he wants to focus on games with universal themes and impressive open worlds, with "really well-realized characters and really high production values." He also discussed the value of a broad range of titles, pointing out the differences between something like Halo Infinite and Grounded, a colorful survival game made by a team of 15 people.

Not a fan of Sony's recent offerings? Here are the best Xbox Series X games out there.