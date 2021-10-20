Redfall sounds like it's playable, and apparently it's "pretty cool"

Vampire co-op game Redfall appears to be in a playable state, and Xbox's Matt Booty says it's "pretty cool".

Speaking on the KindaFunny podcast , Booty, who is head of Xbox Game Studios, was asked about Arkane's next project and how it's taking shape. In response, he said that "I think Redfall's gonna be cool, because I've seen builds of it and it is pretty cool."

That would suggest that Redfall is in some kind of playable state, although it's not clear whether Booty himself has played the game or simply seen it in the hands of developers. That may not come as too much of a surprise - particularly because Redfall is currently set for a Summer 2022 release window and has reportedly been in development for four years already - but given that all we've really seen from the game is its initial reveal trailer, it's good to get a sense of how it's coming along.

During the podcast, Booty also pointed out one of his own personal perks of having Redfall under the Xbox banner, saying that "one of the cool things about the partnership with Zenimax and Bethesda [is] to get to spend time with [Dishonored, Prey and Redfall creative director] Harvey Smith down there."

Microsoft and Arkane revealed Redfall during Bethesda's E3 showcase. The multiplayer FPS pits small groups of survivors against a cabal of vampires that has claimed a small Massachusetts town for its own unholy deeds. It sounds a little bit like Left 4 Dead meets Being Human, so if you're not vibing with Back 4 Blood, a gothic alternative seems to be not too far away.

