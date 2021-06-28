Redfall has been in development for four years

Redfall has been in development for almost half a decade, according to the LinkedIn profiles of some of its developers.

As spotted by Twitter user bogorad222 (via GameReactor), a reference to the game has been listed on LinkedIn as early as August 2017 when the game was in early incubation. The new Arkane Austin game could have been in development longer, but this is the earliest reference currently found.

This would explain why Redfall is expected to land this time next year. Many had wondered how realistic that might be, especially as the game has received no gameplay footage yet. However, it seems Arkane has been keeping Redfall close to its chest for many years and it has had a fairly normal development cycle.

Delays, especially in the Covid era, have proven fairly commonplace. Redfall certainly could still see one, but the Summer of 2022 date does seem like a pretty reasonable window for a game that will have been in development for at least five years by that point.

Redfall was one of the biggest announcements at Xbox's E3 showcase, and impressed fans with its distinct characters, fascinating vampire designs, and campy horror aesthetics. Not too much is known about the broader story or what to expect, but it will task players with playing solo or up to a group of 4 to wipe out the vampire threats. It joins a long line of Left 4 Dead-like games that seem to be an unlikely trend during this year's E3.

It's not clear where we might see the game next, but Xbox will have some opportunities to show it off before its proposed release date. The most obvious would be a potential appearance at the all-digital version of Gamescom. Microsoft has been a big player at the European show for years and has used the opportunity to showcase big games in the past. The Opening Night Live showcase is set to be hosted by Geoff Keighley on August 25, 2021.

Of course, Xbox has also hosted XO showcases in the past too, though the last one was in 2019. Whatever the case, Xbox will have plenty of ways to get Redfall footage to you when it's ready. That being so, it still sure would be great if it was sooner rather than later, huh?

Here is everything we know about Redfall, so you can get the lowdown on what to expect from the game.