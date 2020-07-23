Xbox Series X event definitely only about games, Xbox executive reaffirms

Xbox really wants you to know that Thursday's Xbox Games Showcase really is just about games, meaning definitely don't expect Xbox Series X pricing or hardware news.

After first taking to Twitter last week to temper expectations around the event, Xbox marketing head Aaron Greenberg has once again reaffirmed that with the Xbox Games Showcase, you're getting exactly what's on the tin: Xbox games.

A friendly reminder in advance of our show tomorrow. It’s just games, it’s an hour show, also some good stuff from our partners in the pre-show. Proud of all the teams who have worked many long hours/weekends from home to put this show together. We hope you like it. 💚🙅🏼‍♂️🎮 https://t.co/KllA7zS0SBJuly 22, 2020

This comes after Greenberg himself admitted that the company "set some wrong expectations" ahead of May's Inside Xbox event. With two clarifications now that the Xbox Games Showcase won't reveal news about the Xbox Series X itself, it's clear Microsoft is keen not to repeat their mistake.

And while we're all waiting anxiously for Xbox Series X pre-order and pricing info, there's a lot to look forward to in Thursday's event. First up is a Summer Game Fest pre-show, which will showcase "reveals, predictions, insights from YouTube creators, and more on some already-announced titles coming to Xbox." You can tune into the stream at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST July 23 at 9 am PDT / noon EDT / 5 pm BST.

The main event follows an hour later, and while we don't know everything in store, we do know we'll be seeing the debut of the Halo Infinite campaign, which is more than enough reason to watch. It also suggests single-player gameplay will be the focus for the Halo Infinite portion of the event.

