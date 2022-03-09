Xbox Series S is AU$50 off right now, and you can actually buy it

It's fair to say that discounts on the Xbox Series X or PS5 are not going to happen for a long while, given their ongoing scarcity. Xbox Series X stock is still rare, but if you're keen to jump into next-gen quickly—with some compromises—the Xbox Series S is much easier to get, to the extent that Amazon is currently offering a tempting 10% discount.

That brings the Xbox Series S down to AU$449 from its regular AU$499 recommended retail price. We've seen the price dip this low before, back in 2021, but the lil' console that could hasn't been as easily available so far in 2022, hence the lack of discounts.

Xbox Series S | AU$499 AU$449 at Amazon

Save $50 - We've seen the Xbox Series S this cheap before, but not since late 2021. Since then, stock has been a bit patchy, but now it's back and with a tempting discount to boot. Grab it if you're sick of waiting for a Series X, or just want a great console with a few graphical compromises.



For those not familiar with the differences, Xbox Series S is the "younger sibling" version of the Xbox Series X. The hardware isn't as powerful, nor does it have an optical disc drive. That means you'll be playing games at around 1080p-1440p as an average, on lower graphical settings. It still boasts an ultra-fast SSD (expandable, too) so you'll be getting into your games much faster than on the Xbox One family.

It's a great box if you want to jump into Xbox Game Pass, which will give immediate access to the likes of Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and other upcoming Xbox games.

If you're keen to pick up a Game Pass subscription, extra controller, or some other accessory, check out the best Xbox accessories below:

