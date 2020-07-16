Xbox One X is no longer in production, Microsoft confirms

Microsoft is no longer making Xbox One X or Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.

In the lead-up to starting its next generation with Xbox Series X , Microsoft confirmed to The Verge that it will no longer manufacture two out of the three systems that make up the current Xbox One family. The standard Xbox One S, which is distinguished from the All-Digital Edition by its inclusion of a Blu-ray drive and higher price, will stick around for the time being. Here's the statement a Microsoft representative gave to The Verge:

"As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we're taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally."

This announcement has been coming for a while: Xbox announced several months ago that the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X, which was released in June despite the game itself being delayed to November, would be the last limited-edition version of the console . While Xbox One S is remaining in production for now, the rumors swirling about Xbox Lockhart being a lower-powered, more-affordable sibling to Xbox Series X could mean it won't have a niche for much longer (assuming Microsoft ever gets around to officially announcing Lockhart).

The Xbox Games Showcase will introduce a lot more for fans to get excited about next week, but don't expect Microsoft to use it as the stage for Lockhart's debut. Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg has confirmed that the event will be all about games , with "no business, devices, or similar news."