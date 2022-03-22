Xbox is giving away furry Sonic-inspired controllers

Xbox is giving away some Sonic-themed controllers, complete with furry coating.

To celebrate the release of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie, Xbox and Paramount Pictures have teamed up to create something nobody asked for, but which is nonetheless an Xbox or Sonic collector's weirdly cute dream: furry controllers.

Unveiled today in a blog post, the limited-edition fuzzy peripherals come in two colors, Sonic Blue and Knuckles Red. They won't be available for general purchase but can be won through a sweepstakes competition that Xbox is currently running.

Bundled with the controllers is a customized Xbox Series S, which features "a golden portal ring shining on its surface alongside an embossed Sonic the Hedgehog 2 logo."

To have a chance at winning the exclusive custom Xbox Series S and the Sonic Blue and Knuckles Red Xbox Wireless Controllers, just retweet the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet with the hashtag #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes.

We might need glasses because these controllers look fuzzy.Follow and RT with #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Sonic 2 Xbox Series S Custom Console and Controllers.Age 18+. Ends 4/4/22. Rules: https://t.co/1HyrgKotoz pic.twitter.com/V7VjKYTwf8March 22, 2022

If you're in the US, you can also enter by using Microsoft Rewards points to buy entries to the sweepstakes. The competition is live now and runs until 8:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 30.

While furry controllers might be a nice piece of Sonic memorabilia to own, we definitely wouldn't recommend using them for those tense Elden Ring sessions when your hands can get a little clammy!

Furry Xbox controllers are far from the strangest game pad we've seen. Recently, Elden Ring's Godric the Grafted boss was slain by someone using a banana for a controller.

