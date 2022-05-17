Xbox Game Pass adds Vampire Survivors, Sniper Elite 5, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and more in May

Xbox has revealed the latest games heading to Game Pass throughout the next month, some of which will be heading to the service as soon as today.

Announced via the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account , subscribers will soon be able to play a flurry of new games this month. There’s a number of great games coming to the service including shooter Sniper Elite 5, which will be added to Game Pass on day one of its release, roguelike shooter Vampire Survivors, the prehistoric park management sim Jurassic World Evolution 2, a preview of the cozy sim Little Witch in the Woods, plus many more.

A full list of the new games coming to Game Pass can be found below as well as on the official Xbox website .

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May 2022

Her Story (PC) - 17 May

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, console, PC) - 17 May

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview - console and PC) - 17 May

Skate (Cloud) - 17 May

Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, console, and PC) - 17 May

Farming Simulator 22 (Cloud, console, PC) - May 19

Vampire Survivors (PC) - May 19

Floppy Knights (Cloud, console, PC) - May 24

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) - May 24

Sniper Elite 5 (console, PC) - May 26

Cricket 22 (PC) - May 27

Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, console, and PC) - May 27

This isn’t all that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass either, as Xbox also revealed a new update for survival game Grounded has also been added to the service, as well as 'Xbox Touch Controls' to a number of games already on Game Pass, exclusively for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

What this means is that players will be able to experience a number of games without a controller, for example on mobile phones or other devices with touch screen capabilities. Thes list of these games include A Memoir Blue, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, Paradise Killer, Kentucky Route Zero, Visage, and more.

Xbox has also announced a list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of this month which includes: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Farming Simulator 19, EA Sports NHL, Knockout City, and a few other fan favourites.