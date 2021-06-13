Xbox E3 2021: What to expect from the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase

Later today, the Xbox E3 2021 showcase will take us inside the plans Microsoft and Bethesda have for the year. It's set to be a milestone press conference, the first since Microsoft's $7 billion acquisition of the company responsible for some of the biggest and most recognizable franchises in the world. There are now 23 first-party studios operating under the Xbox Game Studios banner, and we're hoping that the Xbox E3 2021 showcase is a convincing flex of that power.

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on Sunday, June 13 and will run for 90 minutes. You can tune in on the Xbox Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, or Facebook.

There's plenty that could be shown at the Xbox Bethesda E3 2021 conference and so it's likely the absences that many will be paying close attention to. Will we get new looks at Perfect Dark and Fable 4, or will Microsoft decide to hold these games (each of which are in early production) back for another day? Will Bethesda pull back the curtain on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, or will it instead use its time on stage to celebrate what studios like Arkane, Id, and MachineGames are working on. E3 2021 is Microsoft's to lose, which makes putting together Xbox Bethesda E3 2021 predictions an exercise in restraint. Read on to see what we believe will make an appearance.

All about the games

Earlier in the week, Microsoft gave press and analysts an hour long briefing on the Future of Xbox – focused on Game Pass and Cloud Gaming as the company outlined its dream to have billions of players in the ecosystem. Because of that, expect very little business and strategy talk from the 90-minute conference. There's a good chance we might hear about OS updates for the Xbox Series X, learn that every game shown in the showcase will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in some capacity, and get some more details on the rollout of Cloud Gaming, but Microsoft isn't going to spend a lot of time here. It knows that games are the most powerful weapon in its arsenal, and E3 2021 is a chance to bring out the big guns.

Halo Infinite takes center stage

Halo Infinite had a bit of a rough showing last year. 343 Industries subsequently delayed the game, pushing it out of the launch window for the Xbox Series X. As a result, it seems pretty likely that Microsoft will want to get its flagship series front and center. It's also the 20th anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved this November, so we're expecting to see footage of Halo Infinite's campaign that echoes Master Chief's iconic adventure to Installation-04, a first look at multiplayer (which is yet to be shown), and a release date to be announced.

Starfield is shown

There's plenty Bethesda could show, but it seems increasingly likely that the focus will be on Starfield. Remember Arkane's Deathloop and Tango's Ghostwire: Tokyo are currently locked into timed-exclusivity deals on PS5, MachineGames is still in the early stages of development on a Indiana Jones game, and Elder Scrolls 6 is so far off that it isn't worth thinking about. That doesn't rule out Doom-maker id Software or Prey developer Arkane Austin showing us what they are working on, but Bethesda's Starfield seems the most likely. That, if you haven't been paying attention, is Bethesda's next big RPG, a sci-fi game that pushes beyond the limits of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. A 2022 release date has long been rumored, and so E3 2021 could be the perfect venue to reveal this highly anticipated release.

Microsoft focuses on 2021

When it comes to the core Xbox Game Studios (and by that, I mean the studios Microsoft own outside of the Zenimax ecosystem) it would be wise to get your expectations in check. It would be wise to anticipate that Microsoft will focus on the 2021 line-up for Xbox Series X and Game Pass. While that means Halo Infinite will get a strong showing, alongside the likes Age of Empires 4, Psychonauts 2, and the rebooted Forza Motorsport, other big names could be absent. State of Decay 3, Fable 4, Everwild, Avowed, Hellblade 2, Project Mara, the list goes on… Microsoft is working on a lot of first-party games, but many are far earlier in development than we'd like to believe. There's going to be lots to show, but Microsoft will keep the focus on its immediate future.

20 years of Xbox

The original Xbox launched on November 15, 2001. 20 years later, Microsoft's gamble into the video game space has undoubtedly exceeded even its own wildest expectations. You should expect to see Microsoft unveil some 20th Xbox anniversary plans, although what form they will take is anybody's guess. Given the company's focus on cloud gaming and software support, I'd wager that an Xbox-mini – loaded with as many of the launch titles as possible – is somewhat unlikely, although I could see the original Xbox's backwards compatibility on Series X and Series S being bolstered to celebrate. Either way, Microsoft will want to use E3 2021 to talk about the legacy of Xbox, the journey it's been on over the last 20 years, and where the acquisition of Bethesda will take it next.