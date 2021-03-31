X-Men #20 delayed, with 8-week break between issues

For those reading X-Men, you're going to have to wait a bit longer than usual for the next issue: eight weeks to be exact.

Following today's X-Men #19, the next issue - X-Men #20 - has been delayed until May 26.

(Image credit: Leinil Francis Yu/Sunny Gho (Marvel Comics))

Today's issue left the mutant team pretty much where they were prior to this two-part story, with the exception of Wolverine and Synch. Spoilers if we say much else, though.

Marvel already gave X-Men a break from the regular monthly schedule by soliciting no new issue for April, and today they decided to push back X-Men #20 from May 12 to May 26.

The publisher hasn't specified the reason for this change, however this delayed issue is the last before the marathon 'Hellfire Gala' event across the X-Men line in June 2021.

(Image credit: Leinil Francis Yu/Sunny Gho (Marvel Comics))

The X-Men title will be undergoing a big change as a result of 'Hellfire Gala,' with a formalized X-Men team for the first time in years and a new series artist.

"We've put out over a year of comics called X-Men that never actually had an official 'team' with a roster," X-Men group editor Jordan D. White told Newsarama recently. "From a certain point of view, all Krakoan citizens are X-Men. But officially, there hasn't been a proper team with that name since we ended the Uncanny run.

"Scott and Jean are about to change that in a big way - the first Krakoan X-Men team will debut to the world at the Hellfire Gala and burst forth in a big way just afterwards," White continued.

