WWE 2K20 soundtrack adds Muse, Motley Crue and Bring Me The Horizon

Given the time spent rearranging shows and creating pay-per-views in Universe mode, the WWE 2K20 soundtrack is big news in the grappling community – a few duff tunes can play havoc with your Mojo Rawley vs Xavier Woods WrestleMania main event plans. It's pleasing, then, to hear that Muse, Bring Me The Horizon and the Black Keys all make this year's grap effort.

The WWE 2K20 soundtrack features 12 songs in total, all of which – assuming it follows the tried-and-tested format of previous editions - can be toggled on or off via the in-game jukebox. However, there's no word yet on whether they'll be available as superstar entrance music, a feature long requested by the community but ignored in previous games.

(Image credit: 2K)

"When I was a kid I would avoid doing my homework to play Smackdown vs Raw for the PS2," says Grandson, whose track Stigmata is included on the playlist. "My biggest wrestling dream is getting on the official soundtrack, and [it's] pretty cool to see that dream come true."

The full list of tracks on the WWE 2K20 soundtrack is follows.

Banks: Gimme

Barns Courtney: 99

Bring Me The Horizon ft. Dani Filth: Wonderful Life

Grandson: Stigmata

Lil Uzi Vert: XOTour Llif3

Motley Crue ft. Machine Gun Kelly: The Dirt

Muse: The Dark Side

Poppy: METAL

Saweetie: Icy Girl

The Black Keys: LO / HI

The Misfits: Hybrid Moments

Watt ft. Post

Malone: Burning Man

WWE 2K20 is released on 22 October. More interested in wrestlers themselves than the soundtrack? Then sneak a peek at our WWE 2K20 roster rundown.