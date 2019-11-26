WWE 2K20 CAWs: 11 created wrestlers (and one John Wick) you need to download

These are dark days in the world of WWE 2K20 CAWs. With the problems affecting WWE 2K20 well-documented, many popular CAW (create-a-wrestler) makers, such as Defract, have already chosen to abandon this year’s game, making must-download creations hard to come by. All is not lost, however. Despite its woes the PS4 community creations servers do throw up the occasional hidden gem, 12 of which are profiled below. Ring the bell and let’s get the WWE 2K20 CAWs guide underway.

CM Punk

Punk features top of our 15 wrestlers you’ll never see again in a WWE game feature - but that could be proven wrong as soon as WWE 2K21, after he shocking returned as an analyst on the new WWE Backstage show. Until then, this realistic doppelganger by FlyEagleNat10n will keep you Punked.

Lio Rush

As documented in our WWE 2K20 Lio Rush story, the cruiserweight champion is absent from this year’s game despite being featured as a WWE 2K19 DLC character, and remaining contracted to the ‘E ever since. Your best bet for replacing him is this effort by hayworthgang, though he has two versions on the Community Creations servers - be sure to download the one marked ‘no text logo’.

AJ Lee

If you’re going to add CM Punk, you surely need his real-life wife on your roster too. Especially as Mixed Mag Challenge bouts, featuring male-female tag-teams competing against one another, are one of WWE 2K20’s few redeeming features. Lee retired from wrestling in 2015 after scoring three separate Divas Championship wins. This piece of pint-sized goodness is by Nic1_F.

Jon Moxley

The artist formerly known as Dean Ambrose is one of the most prominent names on our AEW roster feature, which charts the likely list of grapplers in its first videogame. (Release date still TBC.) Moxley departed WWE in early 2019 to sign for its upstart new rival, meaning the only way to recreate The Shield is to use a CAW. The one pictured here is by ntm0603.

Tessa Blanchard

Another hayworthgang creation. Tessa is the daughter of Tully Blanchard, a bona fide legend of the squared circle based on his days lining up alongside Ric Flair, Arn Anderson and Ole Anderson in The Four Horsemen. Already a champion in TNA, WOW and AAA, she’s also held her own against men in inter-gender matches, and is well on her way to matching daddy’s achievements.

Chris Jericho

One regular CAW-maker who hasn’t abandoned ship is deaconbomb. His creations starred in both our WWE 2K18 CAWs and WWE 2K19 CAWs guides, and he’s back again this year, with this attempt at Jericho the best effort so far. Just be aware that it has no moveset. For that, you need to download a different Jericho and then choose to paste that CAW’s moveset over the deaconbomb one. Fiddly, but it only takes a couple of minutes.

Killian Dain

Contracted wrestlers being axed from the roster is a major GR bugbear, and former Sanity member Dain suffers a similar fate to Lio Rush. Return him to your NXT show in Universe using this Onligne76 creation. You won’t be able to use his current theme, but Nikki Cross’ music is very close to the one he used as a member of Sanity; edit that in Create-An-Entrance for the most realistic Dain possible.

Layla

Another strong Nic1_F creation to bolster the female side of your roster. Londoner Layla won the 2006 WWE Divas Search, going on to spend nine years in the company’s employ and winning both the Women’s and Divas Championships. Since retirement, she’s changed careers completely and is now a real estate agent. Guaranteeing that any return to WWE screens will be accompanied by a joke about ‘hot property’.

Kushida

Japanese veteran Kushida has endured a pedestrian start to his WWE career – picking up a fair few wins in NXT, without ever really feeling like the company is truly committed to getting him ‘over’. At 36 you’d think he’ll be fast-tracked to, and hopefully feature more prominently on, the main roster in early 2020. Until then, enjoy this Onligne76 CAW.

Aliyah

If Kushida is a lock for the main roster, Aliyah must sense that there’s a possibility she’ll never make it. By all accounts a popular personality backstage, such likability hasn’t quite translated to in-ring performances since her 2016 TV debut. Still, at 25, time is on her side. And this BloodyEdenian CAW enables you to roster her on Raw or Smackdown, even while such real-life ambitions elude her.

Scott Steiner

Here’s a name you really won’t be seeing in WWE again until the depths of hell devolve into an icy tundra. Steiner has made no secret of his total disdain for WWE power couple Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, mostly using words beginning with F and C. Nor is he a Ric Flair fan. Still, IRONBILO has delivered a fantastic CAW here, in case you wish to unleash Big Poppa Pomp and The Game upon one another in WWE 2K20’s virtual rings.

John Wick

As a strictly sim player, I’m not usually one for movie protagonists/superheroes/the cast of Friends using up precious download spots. Yet this exceptional take on Keanu Reeves’ badass alter-ego can’t be ignored. It’s made by marcoandtarma, who also has a Conan The Barbarian creation that looks just like Arnie available. And hey, Reeves vs Schwarzenegger would be a more watchable WrestleMania bout than anything involving Baron Corbin.

