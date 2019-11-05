Blizzard is "not opposed" to bringing The Burning Crusade and Lich King expansions to WoW Classic

World of Warcraft Classic could eventually open up Azeroth's portal to The Outlands and witness the re-emergence of King Arthas with The Burning Crusade and Wrath of the Lich King expansions that originally released for the baseline MMORPG in 2007 and 2008 respectively.

Speaking at a panel at BlizzCon 2019 over the weekend (via Digital Trends), where a release date for WoW Classic's PvP Honor System was also announced, World of Warcraft Executive Producer John Hight teased that Blizzard is "not opposed" to bringing major expansions to the remastered vanilla version of its hit MMO, which launched earlier this year.

Hight mentioned both The Burning Crusade and Wrath of the Lich King in his comments, and even asked the audience which expansion they'd prefer to see released for WoW Classic first (the audience apparently cheered louder for the latter).

"We’ve done it before", stated Hight, in reference to pulling off what Blizzard assumed was previously unfeasible with WoW Classic, suggesting that - while there's no official plans in motion for bringing either of these expansions to the game at present - the studio is certainly open to the idea in the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, World of Warcraft Classic's Diremaul dungeon is now live, and the MMO's Honor System arrives on November 12, so start preparing your character now for some seriously intense PvP battles between the Horde and Alliance.

