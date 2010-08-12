Would you buy a PlayStation phone? Because it looks like one might be coming

Another new smart phone? Yep, it seems so. It's only at the rumour stage right now, but when that rumour comes from avery certain-sounding Engadget, we're inclined to get onboard. The story? A PSP/Android hybrid is coming as a co-production between Sony Ericsson and Google. And coming way, way sooner than you might expect.

According to Engadget's 'trusted source', the phone will ship with a 1 GHz CPU, standard PlayStation button layout and touchpad for analogue control. In terms of game quality, we're looking at PSOne/PSP standard looks. Apparently the games currently available for demo consist mainly of ports of games from those two machines, but new PSP games and dedicated titles are planned too. All content for the phone will supposedly be found for download in a new area of the Android Market.

And the most surprising bit? It could be ready for launch as early as October. Apparently the device has been in the works for quite some time (lending credence to those various PSP phone rumours we heard way back), and is in the very late stages right now. Sony is, of course,currently respondingwith the expected 'no comment on rumour or speculation' line, but watch this space.

But the big question is, are you interested? Would smart phone functionality make you moreexcited about PSP gaming? Or is it just another superfulous tweak toan old machine when you really want the PSP2?Would an officialPlayStation phone turn your covetous eyes away from the iPhone, or will it be a pointless and expensive addition to the market when the iPhone can already do games likeN.O.V.A.andGTA: Chinatown Wars? Let us know in the comments.