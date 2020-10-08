Worms Rumble gets December release date on PS5

Team17 has announced that Worms Rumble, an area-based real-time title in the classic Worms franchise, is releasing on PS4 and PS5 on December 1.

The news was revealed alongside a brand new trailer, which shows off some of the game's 32-player action. Worms fans will notice some familiar weaponry like the bazooka and shotgun, but Worms Rumble is an entirely new experience with neat gameplay updates like jets and ziplining, as well as a trio of game modes that each depart from the series' traditional turn-based structure in unique ways. There's a classic deathmatch mode as well as solo and squad battle royale modes, and crossplay is enabled between console and PC.

It's also been revealed that Worms Rumble is getting a free open beta starting November 6 for PS4 and PC. Just like the full game, console and PC players will be able to squad up and face off against each other without issue.

From the messaging around Worms Rumble, it's apparent that the latest title is designed as a spin-off rather than the next mainline entry in the series. "We of course love the turn-based versions of Worms and it's what we've done for so many years. Working on Worms W.M.D was an absolute blast and we're really proud of it. But we've always wanted to push the envelope that little bit further and scratch that "what-if" itch. Sure, we've done spin-offs of Worms before, but we wanted to go all out and see if we could pull off a real-time version of Worms," Team17 said when the game was announced in July for the series' 25th anniversary.