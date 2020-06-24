Patty Jenkins on Wonder Woman 3: "I’ve really hit the pause button"

Last time our sister publication Total Film magazine caught up with Patty Jenkins for Wonder Woman 1984, the director revealed that there's an arc for Diana Pierce across the first two Wonder Woman movies and the upcoming Amazonians spin-off and Wonder Woman 3. However, catching up with the filmmaker for the new issue, Jenkins reveals that things have been put on pause.

“I’ve really hit the pause button,” she says of Wonder Woman 3. “Because the truth is, where that plotline was coming from was our state of being six months ago. And so I want to make sure that I’m totally absorbing whatever the result of this pandemic is."

"We’re not starting to work on that movie right away," she says of returning to work post-lockdown. "I’m hoping to do this Amazon movie before we do the third Wonder Woman. And I may not do either of them. You never know what will happen in this world, you know? But yes, I think the plotline will stay very similar, probably. But I want to make sure it’s influenced by all of this.” Diana Prince versus the chaotic, destructive forces of 2020? We know whose corner we’re in.

Not a subscriber to Total Film? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device

Inside the new issue of Total Film – which hits shelves real and digital from this Friday, June 26 – stars Gadot, Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal, plus Jenkins talk in-depth about the super-sequel, which has recently been postponed for an October 2 cinema release. Plus, the issue also comes with two (count ’em) ebook gifts: a Star Wars-themed quiz book and an era-appropriate ’80s Movie special. Check out the newsstand cover below:

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Total Film)

If you’re a fan of Total Film magazine, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? Sign up via MyFavouriteMagazines, and with our latest subscription offer you’ll get two free Mandalorian Funko Pops, plus every issue delivered direct to your door with exclusive subscriber-only covers, like the WW84 one below that’s winging its way to current subscribers right now. (Ts & Cs apply, follow link for full details.)