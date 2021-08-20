Wolfenstein developer MachineGames is hiring for a AAA game

Quake and Wolfenstein developer MachineGames is currently hiring for a number of roles to work on its "next upcoming AAA game."

Originally spotted by eEXputer , who highlighted the studio’s job listing for an AI Programmer, MachineGames is searching for a number of talented individuals to work on its next game.

As detailed in the AI Programmer job listing , MachineGames is looking for "an intermediate or senior AI Programmer to join our team and help us develop our next upcoming AAA game."

What this game could be is obviously still a mystery however the listing does mention that ideally, the right candidate would have an "understanding of multiplayer bots as human replacements" as well as "knowledge and experience designing player companions."

This isn’t the only job up for grabs at the studio either as MachineGames is also looking to hire a number of other developers such as an audio programmer and a senior technical artist with both of these job listings also mentioning "upcoming AAA titles." This means it’s possible that the studio could be working on a number of new releases.

If you feel like you’re suddenly hearing a lot about MachineGames, this is why. It was recently rumored that the Zenimax owned studio is working on a Quake remaster due to a small hint in the ongoing QuakeCon 2021 schedule, which is taking place this weekend. We now know that this is actually true as Bethesda announced a Quake re-release at QuakeCon 2021 yesterday .