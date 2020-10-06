New The Witcher season 2 images reveal first look at Ciri in training

Surprise! The Witcher season 2 now has even more official images from Netflix – this time spotlighting the Child of Surprise (and Lion Cub of Cintra, though she’s behind a certain Mother of Dragons in the nickname stakes), Ciri.

Sporting a very Geralt-like hairdo, Ciri appears to have been toughened up by her experiences in the The Witcher season 1. There, she was tormented by doppels and the forces of Nilfgaard. Here, she looks ready to strike back – both in an attacking pose and clutching a wooden sword.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

That sword could also hint at the destination for Ciri and Geralt after they embraced during the season 1 ending. Kaer Morhen has been widely suggested as their next destination. The ancestral home of the witchers should be the perfect place to train Ciri, while also introducing the wider lore of The Continent.

Fans of the games, too, might be pleased to see a tease of a scene that looks eerily familiar. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s opening featured a flashback to a younger Ciri – wooden sword and all – being trained by an increasingly grumpy Geralt.

Speaking of the white-haired monster hunter, there’s also a pair of new Geralt images (featuring Henry Cavill in armour) to fawn over.

There’s even a synopsis to help clue us in on what to expect from The Witcher season 2 – which is currently still filming: "Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The Witcher season 2 is set for 2021. That’s a long wait. In the meantime, check out the best movies on Netflix and the best shows on Netflix.